Rickshaw Union takes out rally to pay tribute to services of Pak Army

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Ittehad Rickshaw Union (IRU) arranged a rally to express solidarity and paid rich tribute to the Pakistan army, here on Saturday.

The rally commenced from V-Chowk and culminated at Quaid-e-Azam Chowk. Led by the patron-in-chief of Ittehad Rickshaw Union, the rally was attended by hundreds of people.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the services of the Pakistan army.

Rana Fakhar ul islam addressing the rally criticized the politicians who were dragging the institution into politics. He stated that the whole nation was standing by the prestigious institution.

He lauded the role and services of the armed forces for the cause of dear homeland.