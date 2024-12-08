Rickshaw-Vigo collision claims 3 lives in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A tragic road accident occurred near Tubruq Ada on Sunday, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake as three people, including a child lost their lives and three others suffered critical injuries.

According to Rescue Officials , the accident occurred when a rickshaw collided with a Vigo trawler while attempting to make a U-turn, private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly to the emergency and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine its cause.

Okara police officials are currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accident and will take necessary action once the inquiry is complete.