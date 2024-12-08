Rickshaw-Vigo Collision Claims 3 Lives In Okara
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A tragic road accident occurred near Tubruq Ada on Sunday, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake as three people, including a child lost their lives and three others suffered critical injuries.
According to Rescue Officials , the accident occurred when a rickshaw collided with a Vigo trawler while attempting to make a U-turn, private news channel reported.
Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly to the emergency and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine its cause.
Okara police officials are currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accident and will take necessary action once the inquiry is complete.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CUI's Two-day annual conference starts from Monday; global IT experts arrive2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts five more meters over violations11 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits police station, check posts to review security measures11 minutes ago
-
Newly established Lab prepares stock of viable, suitable seed for upcoming spring plantation season11 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food exporters extend Malaysia tour amid strong response12 minutes ago
-
ACE recovers Rs 612m, arrests 58 individuals22 minutes ago
-
One held with pistol22 minutes ago
-
Encroachment, Illegal bus stands disrupt smooth flow of traffic22 minutes ago
-
CM leaves for 8-day official visit to China32 minutes ago
-
Plan to introduce child emergency facilities in district hospitals in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
ICT hospitals directed to release dead bodies of deceased patients immediately42 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates new elected President & bar office bearers1 hour ago