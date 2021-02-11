Rickshaws distributed among jobless parents of Thalassaemia kids

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday distributed rickshaw keys among unemployed persons here in the premises of Sindh Assembly Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday distributed rickshaw keys among unemployed persons here in the premises of Sindh Assembly Building.

Kashif Iqbal of a welfare organization and Chief of Thalassaemia Center Haji Iqbal besides other social activists were also present on the occasion.

Rickshaws were distributed among the parents whose children were suffering from thalassemia under the "Apna Rozgar Scheme".

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Center also has financial support from the Government of Sindh "In this noble cause, the Government of Sindh has extended all possible cooperation to the children of Thalassaemia and the Government of Sindh is financially supporting this trust with an amount of Rs30 million per anum. The Government of Sindh will continue to provide financial support for this noble cause" he added.

He said that today he is very happy that Kashif Iqbal was a child suffering from thalassemia who is no more in this world but his parents built a center and laid the foundation of this noble cause. Sindh Government is giving an annual grant to this institution so that children with thalassemia can have a blood transfusion.

He termed the work done by this trust an example for others to follow. Expressing his gratefulness, he informed the media that the families of children suffering from thalassemia have been given the keys of rickshaws so that they can support their families. It proves that the provincial government is availing every opportunity to provide employment to the people.

"I am grateful to the team of the referred center who are serving the people and we will continue to support them as we have in the past," he said.