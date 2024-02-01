Open Menu

“Ride For Change Program” Relaunched

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

“Ride for Change Program” relaunched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Lahore traffic police has re-initiated the “Ride for Change Programme”

for women especially students by introducing scooter training in

various universities and colleges.

Under the programme, female students are receiving training in car driving, electrical,

and mechanical skills. Female students are being imparted free motorcycle training

through “Women on Wheels Project”, aiming to make them self-reliant,

said by Ammara Athar, the Chief Traffic Officer, in a statement issued,

here on Thursday.

The goal of the traffic police was to empower women, fostering increased confidence

and autonomy, through “Women on Wheels Project” and “Ride For Change Programme” as

the role of women was crucial for social and societal progress, she added.

Ammara revealed that it would be the 78th batch of female students which would be given

training in Women on Wheel school LOS while over 7,000 women have been trained so far,

marking a positive step towards societal transformation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Car Traffic Progress Women

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

43 minutes ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

3 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

3 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

7 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

16 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

16 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan