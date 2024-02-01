“Ride for Change Program” relaunched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Lahore traffic police has re-initiated the “Ride for Change Programme”

for women especially students by introducing scooter training in

various universities and colleges.

Under the programme, female students are receiving training in car driving, electrical,

and mechanical skills. Female students are being imparted free motorcycle training

through “Women on Wheels Project”, aiming to make them self-reliant,

said by Ammara Athar, the Chief Traffic Officer, in a statement issued,

here on Thursday.

The goal of the traffic police was to empower women, fostering increased confidence

and autonomy, through “Women on Wheels Project” and “Ride For Change Programme” as

the role of women was crucial for social and societal progress, she added.

Ammara revealed that it would be the 78th batch of female students which would be given

training in Women on Wheel school LOS while over 7,000 women have been trained so far,

marking a positive step towards societal transformation.