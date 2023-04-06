Close
Ride-hailing Company Joins Akhuwat Foundation In Reconstructing Flood-hit Schools Across Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :A private ride-hailing company has donated Rs.10 million to the Akhuwat Foundation for the reconstruction of flood-hit schools in Sindh.

The donated amount will aid the Thatta and Thar region in the rebuilding of schools that were affected by the devastating floods and heavy monsoon rains in 2022.

From June to October 2022, floods in Pakistan killed 1,739 people and caused 3.2 trillion in damage and 3.3 trillion in economic losses. The catastrophic floods in Pakistan have destroyed nearly 27,000 schools, preventing more than 2 million children from attending school and resuming their education.

The donated amount of Rs. 10 million by the company will help reconstruct the schools and build new units.

Aleksandra Kirillina, Team Lead of the CSR project at the ride-hailing company, said, "One of the Primary pillars of our mission is serving and empowering communities, and education is our top priority, as a good education is the greatest gift you can give anyone.

" "To support and rebuild the education system in the cities of Thar and Thatta is to reopen those schools where children can resume their studies," she added.

Shahryar Rashid, Manager of Marketing at Akhuwat Sindh, said, "The floods, which have affected more than 20 million people, also damaged or destroyed 15,842 schools. As part of our philosophy of alleviating poverty through education, Akhuwat runs schools in districts like Thatta, Jacobabad, and Tharparkar, imparting free quality education to those who are less privileged."

