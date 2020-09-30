Ride services not only resolved daily commuter issues, besides mitigating unemployment: Amin ul Haque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said the Federal government was taking multiple initiatives to bridge digital divide between urban and rural areas of Pakistan "Digital technology is vital for development in the country and better public and customer service must always be given priority," the minister said while addressing an event of private ride hailing service, here.

The minister said the ride hailing services in Pakistan not only resolved the daily commuter issues, besides mitigating unemployment in the country.

The IT ministry, he said was supporting initiatives of public interest under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Digital Pakistan vision.

IT ministry had taken many steps to provide uninterrupted broad band services throughout the country, he said while stressing the cellular mobile companies to work together for the welfare of people.

Chief Executive Officer, 'Bykea', Muneeb Maayr said his company was capitalizing on the existing networks of bikes on the roads instead of adding more.

"We can make ensure profit maximization for both the rider and the company if we structure ourselves as a marketplace running on a network of motor bikes," he said.

At initial stage we are providing our services in three major cities Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, he said while expressing his desire to expand its network to more cities.

Muneeb said his company plans to invest significantly in its platform strategy leveraging its peak active driver fleet over 30 thousand in 2020 for cross utilization in E-Commerce, logistics and payment services in 2021.

The fresh capital will also use to expand 'Bykea' market reach in smaller cities where international players have struggled to grow their English language plate forms in a country where no more than 10 percent comprehend English.

"Pakistan is prime to experience extremely strong growth in internet services over the next decade, with the rapidly increasing middle class," This growth provides the immense opportunity for companies like 'Bykea' that are transforming big societal needs like transportation, logistics and payments through a technology enabled platform, said Chief Investment Officer Fahad Baig.

