UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ride Services Resolve Commuters' Issues, Mitigate Unemployment: Amin Ul Haque

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Ride services resolve commuters' issues, mitigate unemployment: Amin ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque Wednesday said the Federal government was taking multiple initiatives to bridge digital divide in the country.

"Digital technology is vital for development in the country and better public and customer service must always be given priority," the minister said while addressing an event of private ride hailing service, here.

The minister said the ride hailing services had not only resolved the commuters' issues but also mitigated unemployment in the country.

The IT Ministry, he said, was supporting initiatives of public interest under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Digital Pakistan vision.

The ministry had taken many steps to provide uninterrupted broadband services throughout the country, he said, while stressing the cellular mobile companies to work together for the welfare of people.

Chief Executive Officer of Bykea Muneeb Maayr said his company was capitalizing on the existing networks of bikes on the roads instead of adding more.

"We can ensure profit maximization for both the riders and the company if we structure ourselves as a marketplace running on a network of motor bikes," he said.

"At initial stage we are providing our services in three major cities - Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore and want to expand the network to more cities," he added.

Muneeb said his company had planned to invest significantly in its platform strategy leveraging its peak active driver fleet over 30,000 in 2020 for cross utilization in e-commerce, logistics and payment services in 2021.

The fresh capital's injection would also help expand 'Bykea' market reach in smaller cities where international players had struggled to grow their English language platforms in a country where no more than 10 percent comprehend that language, he added.

"Pakistan is prime to experience extremely strong growth in internet services over the next decade, with the rapidly increasing middle class. This growth provides the immense opportunity for companies like Bykea that are transforming big societal needs like transportation, logistics and payments through a technology enabled platform," said Chief Investment Officer Fahad Baig.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Internet Technology Mobile Company Driver 2020 Market Event Government

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

34 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

34 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

33 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

33 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.