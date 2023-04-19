UrduPoint.com

Ride-Sharing Trend On Rise Among Travellers Ahead Of Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Ride-Sharing trend on rise among travellers ahead of Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :As people head to their native towns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, a new trend of sharing-ride witnessed a sharp rise that is allowing commuters to travel between different cities and providing them with an affordable safe ride to reach their respective destinations.

Transporters are charging fares at their own will and the people had no choice to reach their destinations except to share rides and avoid the increased fares, said a report aired by a private news channel.

In the modern era of transportation, using a ride-sharing service can add extra value to the lifestyles of women, said a female commuter along with her family.

The ride-sharing services are allowing passengers to use smartphones to submit a trip request and giving them a variety of segments in their registered vehicles, said a commuter.

Sharing rise on Eid is a rising trend which is now offering commuters a low-cost option to whiz through traffic jams and to save money, said another commuter.

"Instead of transporting travellers one at a time, drivers could transport two to four people at once, resulting in fewer trips, in less time, to make the same amount of money," commented a driver of a ride moving to Lahore city.

Ride-hailing services and downloading apps have helped people in providing on-demand and flexible mobility choices to the riders, said a youngster.

These sharing services are providing offering advantages such as affordable pick-up and drop, co-passenger information, economical rides fares and higher convenience as compared to the traditional transport service providers on Eid, said a female commuter.

It was observed that all bus and wagon terminals were packed with passengers as people are leaving for their native villages to celebrate Eid, said a driver.

A citizen said that the passengers were facing problems to travel across the country due to the non-availability of seats in the local transport as well as the transport mafia monopoly.

App-based ride-share services were transforming our transport sector and providing the best choices to travellers moving to other cities on Eid, said a rider.

Related Topics

Lahore Driver Vehicles Traffic Same Money Women Family All Share Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

8 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

8 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

9 hours ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.