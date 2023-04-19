Ride-Sharing trend on rise among travellers ahead of Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :As people head to their native towns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, a new trend of sharing-ride witnessed a sharp rise that is allowing commuters to travel between different cities and providing them with an affordable safe ride to reach their respective destinations.

Transporters are charging fares at their own will and the people had no choice to reach their destinations except to share rides and avoid the increased fares, said a report aired by a private news channel.

In the modern era of transportation, using a ride-sharing service can add extra value to the lifestyles of women, said a female commuter along with her family.

The ride-sharing services are allowing passengers to use smartphones to submit a trip request and giving them a variety of segments in their registered vehicles, said a commuter.

Sharing rise on Eid is a rising trend which is now offering commuters a low-cost option to whiz through traffic jams and to save money, said another commuter.

"Instead of transporting travellers one at a time, drivers could transport two to four people at once, resulting in fewer trips, in less time, to make the same amount of money," commented a driver of a ride moving to Lahore city.

Ride-hailing services and downloading apps have helped people in providing on-demand and flexible mobility choices to the riders, said a youngster.

These sharing services are providing offering advantages such as affordable pick-up and drop, co-passenger information, economical rides fares and higher convenience as compared to the traditional transport service providers on Eid, said a female commuter.

It was observed that all bus and wagon terminals were packed with passengers as people are leaving for their native villages to celebrate Eid, said a driver.

A citizen said that the passengers were facing problems to travel across the country due to the non-availability of seats in the local transport as well as the transport mafia monopoly.

App-based ride-share services were transforming our transport sector and providing the best choices to travellers moving to other cities on Eid, said a rider.