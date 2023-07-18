Open Menu

Riding-type Transplanter Demonstrated In Rice Field

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Agriculture (Extension) Department has demonstrated riding-type transplanter in the rice fields to promote mechanical cultivation of rice crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Agriculture (Extension) Department has demonstrated riding-type transplanter in the rice fields to promote mechanical cultivation of rice crops.

Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood inaugurated the transplanter's demonstration in Chak No.72-GB, Satiana Center Jaranwala and said that mechanical cultivation of rice crops was need of the hour to cater to increasing demand of burgeoning population in the country.

He said that the mechanical cultivation could also help in accomplishing accurate number of plants in the field which was imperative to get bumper yield.

He said that technology had revolutionized every sphere of life. Hence, the farmers should also shift from manual way of cultivation to mechanical system as it would be cheaper and easier to control weeds in the field. It would also help in decreasing input cost in addition to increase yield of the rice crop up to 20 percent, he added.

A progressive farmer Abdur Rehman of the same locality had purchased the riding-type transplanter on subsidized rate.

Officers of agriculture (extension) department and a large number of farmers and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

