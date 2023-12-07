Open Menu

Rife With Determination, Islamabad's Anti-polio Drive Achieves Remarkable Success

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rife with determination, Islamabad's anti-polio drive achieves remarkable success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) In a testament to the unwavering commitment to eradicating polio, Islamabad's anti-polio campaign was concluded on Thursday with resounding success.

Under the meticulous guidance of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, a dedicated team of health workers embarked on a door-to-door endeavor, administering polio drops to every eligible child, ensuring that the vulnerable are shielded from the debilitating clutches of this crippling disease, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The review committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Memon, brought together Additional Deputy Commissioner East, District Health Officer (DHO), Assistant Commissioners, Health Department officials and other stakeholders to assess the campaign's effectiveness.

The comprehensive briefing by the assistant commissioners and the Health Department's representatives highlighted the meticulous planning, unwavering diligence and unwavering commitment that propelled the campaign towards a resounding victory.

Emerging from the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Memon, brimming with pride for the remarkable achievement, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the tireless team of anti-polio workers, Assistant Commissioners, Health Department representatives, and all stakeholders involved.

He urged them to maintain their focus and continue their efforts to eradicate polio from the face of the earth, ensuring a polio-free future for every child.

