Riffat Mukhtar Takes Charge As New DG FIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Riffat Mukhtar takes charge as new DG FIA

Riffat Mukhtar officially assumed the office of Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Riffat Mukhtar officially assumed the office of Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday.

Belonging to the 24th Common batch of the Police Service of Pakistan, Riffat Mukhtar brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Before this appointment, he served as the Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police, where he led several important initiatives to improve road safety and law enforcement.

During his long career in public service, Mukhtar has held several significant positions. He has worked as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and also served as the Inspector General of Police Sindh. Moreover, he has previously performed duties as the Regional Police Officer (RPO) in major cities including Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur.

Upon his arrival at the FIA Headquarters, Riffat Mukhtar was formally introduced to senior officers. He was also given a detailed briefing about the agency’s operations and current challenges.

Addressing the officers, DG FIA Riffat Mukhtar emphasized the importance of honesty, dedication, and strict enforcement of the law. He announced that urgent measures would be taken to improve public service delivery and that an effective strategy would be adopted to curb human trafficking

Mukhtar made it clear that there would be zero tolerance for corruption and strict action would be taken against any negligence in the performance of duties. “We will ensure that professional responsibilities are fulfilled without any compromise,” he said.

