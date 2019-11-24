UrduPoint.com
Riffat Zahid Appointed First NS In PINS

Sun 24th November 2019

Riffat Zahid appointed first NS in PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :A senior nurse Riffat Zahid has been appointed as first Nursing Superintendent (NS) of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS).

She joined nursing profession in 1984 and has been serving in different hospitals for the last 35 years.

Nursing Superintendent Riffat Zahid said that her posting as Nursing Superintendent in PINS was a matter of honor.

She said that her doors would be opened for each staff nurse and all due problems would be solved on priority basis.

