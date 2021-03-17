Rift among PDM surfaced, no logic of long march: Aoun Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Senator Aoun Abbas Buppi on Tuesday said that rift among the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had surfaced and now there was no logic of long march against the government.

Talking to ptv, he said holding protest or long march were not solution of the problems.

He said the government wanted to sit-together with the opposition for resolving the national issues amicably.

He said the people had given their mandate to the present government for five years and they would again cast their votes in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's favour in 2023 general elections because they loved with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding people were well aware about that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political figure who had full capabilities to resolve their problems.

Replying to a question, he said the government was well aware about inflation and also making efforts to reduce it, adding previous governments including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were real responsible for inflation and other problems of the country.

He said it was happened first time in the country that current account deficit was now in surplus and foreign remittances were increasing due to prudent policies of the present government.

Aoun Abbas Buppi said Nawaz Sharif should come back and lead his party but he has no moral strength in this regard, adding opposition leadership should also presented themselves before the courts and face the cases which were registered against them.