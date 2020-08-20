UrduPoint.com
Rift Deepens Between PML-N Leadership Of Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A rift has been deepen between Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leadership of District Abbottabad as former Governor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and former Deputy Speaker Mutaza Javed Abbasi are afront to each other by announcing their office Bearers.

Both PMLN leaders have earlier announced office Bearers for District Abbottabad separately.

Senior official of PMLN on condition of anonymity said that, on Thursday former Deputy Speaker and General Secretary PMLN KPK, Murtaza Javed Abbasi has suspended the membership of Ayub Afridi as he (Afridi) was nominated a District President by Sardar Mehtab Abbasi.

Meanwhile speaking at a gathering in Havelian, Murtaza Abbasi said, no one could be allowed to disperse the PML-N.

He said some elements who don't have link with PML-N were involved in conspiracies to destabilize the party in Abbottabad adding these elements would not succeed in their aims.

He said the people of Havelian city and cantonment have always supported PML-N and Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Those creating factionalism in the party in difficult times, Nawaz Sharif's allies would end their politics, he added.

