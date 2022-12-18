UrduPoint.com

Rift Found Among PTI Leaders On Assemblies' Dissolution: Jaffar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rift found among PTI leaders on assemblies' dissolution: Jaffar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal Sunday said that difference of opinion had been found among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

In a statement issued here, he said that the dissolution of two provincial assemblies would be a last blackmailing tactics of Imran Khan, assured that he would not dissolve both the assemblies and only playing a reprehensible politics on the issue for his political survival.

Terming the Imran Khan's narrative false and baseless, he said that former prime minister had faced defeat on every front and now playing a game of dissolving the two assemblies for point scoring.

He said, "Imran Niazi is doing disgraceful politics to destabilize the country as he has already hatched conspiracies to default and isolated Pakistan internationally during his previous regime."The PML-N leader further said Imran Khan is not a well-wisher of the country and reiterated that his politics was surrounding on lies and U-turns.

To a query, he said the coalition government was committed to stabilize the national and revamping the institutions through prudent policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

17 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

17 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

17 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.