Rift found among PTI leaders on assemblies' dissolution: Jaffar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal Sunday said that difference of opinion had been found among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

In a statement issued here, he said that the dissolution of two provincial assemblies would be a last blackmailing tactics of Imran Khan, assured that he would not dissolve both the assemblies and only playing a reprehensible politics on the issue for his political survival.

Terming the Imran Khan's narrative false and baseless, he said that former prime minister had faced defeat on every front and now playing a game of dissolving the two assemblies for point scoring.

He said, "Imran Niazi is doing disgraceful politics to destabilize the country as he has already hatched conspiracies to default and isolated Pakistan internationally during his previous regime."The PML-N leader further said Imran Khan is not a well-wisher of the country and reiterated that his politics was surrounding on lies and U-turns.

To a query, he said the coalition government was committed to stabilize the national and revamping the institutions through prudent policies.