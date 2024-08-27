Rifts In PTI KP Deepens As CM Removes Atif, Arbab From Party Positions
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is faced with escalating internal divisions as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken action by removing two MNAs, Atif Khan and Sher Ali Arbab, from their current party positions.
Ali Amin Gandapur, earlier, had de-notified Junaid Akbar as Focal Person to the CM for Members National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following his support for Shakeel Khan, who was removed as minister for Communication and Works KP earlier and levelling corruption charges against the sitting KP government.
Atif Khan, who served as the President of the Peshawar region—encompassing the districts of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, and Swabi—has been replaced by former District Nazim Mohammad Asim Khan. Meanwhile, Kamran Khan Bangash remains the General Secretary of the Peshawar region.
Similarly, MNA Sher Ali Arbab has been removed from his role as President of the Peshawar district, with Irfan Saleem appointed his successor. Advocate Malik Shahab has taken over as the new General Secretary of the Peshawar district.
PTI General Secretary Ali Asghar Khan has issued new notifications for these appointments in the Peshawar region and district, following approval from the Provincial Party President, Ali Amin Gandapur.
Atif Khan had expressed support for the ousted Minister Shakeel Khan, while Arbab had allegedly refused to sign a statement of confidence in the Chief Minister.
Shakeel Khan, the former Minister for Communication and Works in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had resigned, citing corruption within the government. Gandapur later stated that the Good Governance Committee had endorsed Shakeel Khan’s removal due to his performance.
