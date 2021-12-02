UrduPoint.com

Rigging Polls, Concealing Elections Hallmark Of PML-N: Kanwal Shozab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:30 AM

Rigging polls, concealing elections hallmark of PML-N: Kanwal Shozab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Kanwal Shozab Wednesday said that rigging polls, buying votes, concealing elections, preparing fake video tapes and then putting pressure on the institutions was the hallmark of PML-N.

She said God knows why the PML-N was very much afraid of holding elections through electronic voting machines.

She said the parliament had already passed the EVM Bill therefore next elections would be held on EVMs.

The PML-N should prepare itself for the next elections rather than making fuss on it.

Kanwal Shozab said the use of EVM would help stop PML-N from rigging polls.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the leader of the nation who was very much present among the people. While on the other hand, after looting the public money, Nawaz Sharif was living away from the country as an absconder.

She also raised questions over Nawaz Sharif's role in national security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Money God From

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.