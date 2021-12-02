Rigging polls, concealing elections hallmark of PML-N: Kanwal Shozab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Kanwal Shozab Wednesday said that rigging polls, buying votes, concealing elections, preparing fake video tapes and then putting pressure on the institutions was the hallmark of PML-N.

She said God knows why the PML-N was very much afraid of holding elections through electronic voting machines.

She said the parliament had already passed the EVM Bill therefore next elections would be held on EVMs.

The PML-N should prepare itself for the next elections rather than making fuss on it.

Kanwal Shozab said the use of EVM would help stop PML-N from rigging polls.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the leader of the nation who was very much present among the people. While on the other hand, after looting the public money, Nawaz Sharif was living away from the country as an absconder.

She also raised questions over Nawaz Sharif's role in national security.