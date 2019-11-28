Rigging stained government has snatched morsel of bread from mouth of poor masses: Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri

(@FahadShabbir)

PILDAT Pakistan fellowship programme youth delegation headed by Hafiz Siddique Madni JUI visited Parliament house office

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) PILDAT Pakistan fellowship programme youth delegation headed by Hafiz Siddique Madni JUI visited Parliament house office.According to media reports, JUI-F general secretary and senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri has said while talking to delegation that there is dire need of youth leadership in Pakistan politics.

We appreciated PILDAT services in training young Politicians.

We have achieved a lot from protest movement and its results will come to open within some days, he added.JUI started million marches in November 2018 against shameful rigging.

All the opposition parties say that election is a hoax and Imran khan has been imposed on us while they were asked to give time to Imran to pursue his policies, he said.He said that Imran khan did nothing in one and a half year. This illegal and rigging stained government had snatched morsel from the mouth of the poor masses.