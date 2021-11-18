Rigging to be controlled through EVMs: Senator Faisal

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:59 PM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday said that rigging would be controlled through usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)s in upcoming general election

Talking to a private news channel, he said that usage of EVMs in the upcoming election would benefit all political parties by holding free, fair and transparent elections.

EVM system could be functioned within one month but Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not been working on the system since 2017, he added.

He said that EVMs were functioning successfully in India and all polling problems had been resolved there by using this device.

EVMs were expensive one time for the government and expenses of paper would be finished forever, he said, adding paper publication was a huge burden as compare to the new device system.

To a question, former Special Assistance to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said that Overseas Pakistanis now could play their role for the development and prosperity of the country through I-Voting system.

Pakistani Passport or Digital CNIC holders would be eligible for the casting the vote in future, he added.

He said it was a landmark achievement of the incumbent regime for granting the right of vote to expatriates.

He said candidates could launched their election campaign for Overseas Pakistanis through social media as many countries had I-voting facilities for their Overseas Workers.

Various clarifications opportunities were provided to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but he did not submitted money laundering proof with the courts so far, he said.

