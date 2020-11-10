UrduPoint.com
Rigging Will Not Be Tolerated In GB Elections, Says Maryam Nawaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:04 PM

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says she has seen "Lion" and workers of her party everywhere in Gilgit-Baltistan.

ASTORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said her party would clean sweep in Gilgit-Baltistan, giving clear warning that rigging in the valley would not be tolerated.

Maryam Nawaz said he [Imran Khan] would go back as he came into power. For the first time since she went there for elections campaign, Maryam Nawaz announced to build university in Gilgit-Baltistan. She said they would also give laptops to the students if they brought PML-N to power.

"Nobody will be allowed to steal votes," said the PML-N Vice President while addressiing a gathering in Astore area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

She said her father former Prime Minister Nawaz sharif ended loadshedding and gave jobs to the public. She stated she would stand by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan till the last breath.

Maryam Nawaz said she saw development everywhere by PML-N.

But now, she said, there was deterioration in the country.

"Never saw such sitaution ever in the country's history," said Maryam Nawaz.

She said people of Gilgit-Baltistan gave her respect and said she was willing not to return.

