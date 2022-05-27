Right activist Lala Haleem Shaikh dies of heart attack

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's (HRCP) active member Lala Abdul Haleem Shaikh died of a heart attack here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's (HRCP) active member Lala Abdul Haleem Shaikh died of a heart attack here on Friday.

Lala Abdul Haleem Sheikh suffered a severe heart attack at his home in Qasimabad which he could not survive.

The office bearers of the human rights organizations and HUJ expressed their condolences over the death of Lala Haleem.