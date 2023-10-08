'Right of Access to Information for marginalized communities in Pakistan pertinent for inclusive policy'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Right of Access to Information for the marginalized communities is strongly needed for an inclusive policy framework, safe online space and to address the digital divide in the country.

In an interview with APP here Sunday, Executive Director, Peace and Justice Network, Syed Raza Ali said that it was crucial for persons with disabilities, transgender and religious minorities, etc., to have equal access to information to promote inclusivity.

"The information and its access if effectively utilized can become a means for empowerment, justice, and equal participation in society." he added.

He said that keeping the United Nations' shared value of "leaving no one behind" at the core, it was imperative to ensure that these groups leverage online spaces, adding that online space(s) had become an indispensable resource for many communities, including marginalized groups.

"They are not only offering a space to engage in public discourse but are the earning source. Marginalized communities already stigmatized can leverage these spaces to uplift themselves socially and economically", he added.

Therefore, it is necessary to realize that online spaces and by extension internet needs to be integrated with rights perspective.

He said that an approach developed by UNESCO that safeguards rights, is open and accessible for all and consists of pluralism.

The 74th UN General Assembly proclaimed 28 September as the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI). UNESCO as the custodian agency strives for progress on SDG indicator 16.10.2: to support member states to adopt and implement constitutional, statutory and/or policy guarantees for public access to information.