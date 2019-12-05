Right of access to information to ensure good governance in merged areas: Chief Information Commissioner

Federal Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam said here Thursday said the right of access to information would ensure good governance and transparency in the execution of uplift projects in the merged areas of KP as people would have the facility to get any information about the cost and quality of the schemes in a short possible time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam said here Thursday said the right of access to information would ensure good governance and transparency in the execution of uplift projects in the merged areas of KP as people would have the facility to get any information about the cost and quality of the schemes in a short possible time.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief-guest on occasion of launching "Improving public service delivery through RTI in post-conflict areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa" project organized by Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) here at local hotel.

The function was addressed by members of Pakistan Information Commission, Zahid Abdullah, Fawad Malik, Commissioner RTI KP, Riaz Khan Duadzai and CGPA Executive Officer, Anwar Khan.

Chief Information Commissioner, Muhammad Azam said federal and provincial governments were bringing mega projects in the erstwhile Fata and the access to information would enable the people to ask about each and every details of the project initiated in their areas.

The people's access to information would certainly made positive impact on execution of development projects besides empowering them to know about the usage of taxpayers money in a rightful way.

He said RTI was landmark law that made all government officials accountable before masses and are legally duty bound to swiftly share information with public.

"RTI law would ensures active participation of public in people's welfare projects, eliminate corruption besides promoting economic growth, ensure good governance and enhance efficiency of all stakeholders in merged areas." He said RTI law has already started functions in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakthunkhwa and would soon be launched in Balochistan.

Information Commissioner KP, Riaz Khan Daudzai said all departments that received funds from government were duty bound to share information with public after receiving request within 20 days. He said 20 institutions and persons including press clubs were fined under RTI law.

He said a person or an institution could be fined up to Rs50,000 and two years' imprisonment in case found guilty of creating obstruction in working of the commission or destroying official record.

Duadzai said RTI has restored dignity of people, promote ease of doing business and made public office holders accountable for their actions and deeds.

He said majority of complaints were being received from Waziristan pertaining to Annual Development Programmes and uplift projects.

Information Commissioners Fawad Malik and Zahid Abdullah highlighted importance of RTI Act 2017 for general public. They said it was an inclusive and powerful law besides a key to all rights.

They urged CGPA to make rating of all institutions and those showing excellent response under the law should be honoured with awards. They said around 196 information requests were received to Federal Information Commission and majority of complaints were addressed.

Anwar Khan, Executive officer CGPA said under the project, training workshops for civil society members, tribal people and journalists would be held soon under the project as part of awareness and education campaign. He said score rating cards of organizations and departments would be prepared for compilation of solid statistical data about RTI's implementation.