Right of contesting election to dual nationals had always been debated in the party and it had also been the desire of the expatriates: President

Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The president said the right of contesting election to dual nationals had always been debated in the party and it had also been the desire of the expatriates.

To a query, he said the governments had been announcing amnesty schemes for long, but he had always called for the one, which should be final.

He said the State of Madina was the goal for the PTI government and it was striving for that.

To a question about the PTI's decision to form a coalition with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) despite having serious differences in the past, the president opined that the MQM was now a different party, which had done away with the militancy factor.

To another question, he said it had become a tendency to evade taxes but the prime minister was steadfast to reform the taxation system and document the economy.

About the appointment of non-elected persons on important slots, Dr Alvi said the constitution provided the powers to the prime minister, who wanted to bring competent people to fore.

Asked about his role in a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he said he had done his constitutional duty as he wanted the matter to be investigated. He said he was confident that the Supreme Judicial Council would decide the matter on merit.

Responding to a question about the criticism on the conferment of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to film and tv actress Mehwish Hayat, he said he had approved the list of nominees forwarded to him on the prime minister's advice without dropping any individual.

He said the government was working to strictly ensure merit in conferment of national awards.

