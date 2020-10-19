UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Right Of Way' For 17-KM Gas Pipeline Still Awaited From Sindh Govt: Omar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:46 PM

'Right of Way' for 17-KM gas pipeline still awaited from Sindh govt: Omar

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was still waiting to get the 'Right of Way' from the Sindh government for laying a 17-Kilometer gas pipeline in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was still waiting to get the 'Right of Way' from the Sindh government for laying a 17-Kilometer gas pipeline in Karachi.

The minister, in a tweet, said the Sindh government did not permit to lay the pipeline despite 'repeated' letters and meetings during the last one-and-a-half years.

"The Sindh government will be directly responsible for any gas shortages in Karachi," Omar Ayub said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Company Gas From Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

34 minutes ago

US Supreme Court to Review Trump's 'Remain in Mexi ..

3 minutes ago

Libyan House of Representatives Refuses Interim Go ..

3 minutes ago

AC visits fruit & vegetable market

3 minutes ago

Guinea opposition leader declares victory in presi ..

7 minutes ago

UK airline Flybe eyes return to skies after rescue ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.