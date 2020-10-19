'Right Of Way' For 17-KM Gas Pipeline Still Awaited From Sindh Govt: Omar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was still waiting to get the 'Right of Way' from the Sindh government for laying a 17-Kilometer gas pipeline in Karachi.
The minister, in a tweet, said the Sindh government did not permit to lay the pipeline despite 'repeated' letters and meetings during the last one-and-a-half years.
"The Sindh government will be directly responsible for any gas shortages in Karachi," Omar Ayub said.