Open Menu

Right To Govern Belongs To Elected Representatives: PA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Right to govern belongs to elected representatives: PA speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said the right to govern the country belongs to the elected representatives of the state.

Attending a prize and certificate distribution ceremony at Jamia Salfia Faisalabad as the chief guest on Sunday, he said it was unacceptable to burn anyone's house under the guise of dissent, said a media release issued here.

Malik Ahmad stressed that acts of vandalism and arson in the name of politics would not be tolerated as politics was not about chaos and unrest but a means to serve the public. He commended the country’s institutions and law-enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order, stating that they deserve appreciation for their efforts and sacrifices.

He made it clear that acts of vandalism under the guise of politics would not be tolerated.

Highlighting the importance of libraries, he praised the library of Jamia Salfia, acknowledging its vital role in promoting knowledge and underscoring the significance of libraries in national development.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of notable figures, including Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan, Maulana Abdul Rasheed Hijazi, Secretary General, Professor Yaseen Zafar, Principal of Jamia Salfia, Dr. Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Hafiz Sohaib Meer Muhammadi, along with local scholars and distinguished personalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Law And Order Sunday Media Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan