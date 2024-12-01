Right to govern belongs to elected representatives: PA speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said the right to govern the country belongs to the elected representatives of the state.

Attending a prize and certificate distribution ceremony at Jamia Salfia Faisalabad as the chief guest on Sunday, he said it was unacceptable to burn anyone's house under the guise of dissent, said a media release issued here.

Malik Ahmad stressed that acts of vandalism and arson in the name of politics would not be tolerated as politics was not about chaos and unrest but a means to serve the public. He commended the country’s institutions and law-enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order, stating that they deserve appreciation for their efforts and sacrifices.

He made it clear that acts of vandalism under the guise of politics would not be tolerated.

Highlighting the importance of libraries, he praised the library of Jamia Salfia, acknowledging its vital role in promoting knowledge and underscoring the significance of libraries in national development.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of notable figures, including Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan, Maulana Abdul Rasheed Hijazi, Secretary General, Professor Yaseen Zafar, Principal of Jamia Salfia, Dr. Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Hafiz Sohaib Meer Muhammadi, along with local scholars and distinguished personalities.