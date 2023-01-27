Right to Information Centre opened in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Right to Information Centre was inaugurated at the Deputy Commissioner's office here on Friday.

Chief Information Commissioner Punjab, Mahboob Qadir Shah opened the center which is part of the chain of centers across the province.

DC Tahir Wattoo, and other district government officials were in attendance on this occasion.

Speaking to the media after opening, Mahboob Qadir Shah informed that the centres were being set up in the province adding that access to information should be ensured from the public info officer office.

Every government office is bound to provide information to an applicant within 14 days under the Right to Information Act 2013, the Punjab Chief Information Officer said and added that if a citizen wants info about security, or about one's personal life, he could be denied under section 13 of the Act.

However, he can obtain info about budgetary, financial, or other matters about an organization, Mr. Shah clarified.

He directed public offices to update their websites so that citizens can have access to online information.

He maintained that in developed countries, this information was available on websites, but unfortunately, this facility is not being extended in our county.

The Chief Information Commissioner disclosed that if an organization or officer denies access to information, he can be fined Rs 50,000 and punished under section 15 of the Act.

Mr. Watto stated that access to information for citizens would be ensured through public information officers deputed at the centre.