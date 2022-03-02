UrduPoint.com

Right To Information Commission Arranges Workshop For Public Information Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (RTI) Commission on Wednesday arranged a workshop for Public Information Officers working in line departments of Bajaur District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (RTI) Commission on Wednesday arranged a workshop for Public Information Officers working in line departments of Bajaur District.

Addressing the participants of the workshop, RTI KP Commissioner Riaz Khan Daudzai told that RTI law was meant to protect the constitutional right of public to get information besides ensuring transparency and accountability in the agenda of provincial government.

He told that 37 public departments have updated their websites for providing people access to information relating to their interest. He said that a proper procedure have been developed to dispose applications relating to RTI law and added that citizens could acquire knowledge about working of public departments under RTI Act 2013.

He said the departments use public funds and they were bound to keep their records updated.

