Right To Information Corner Stone Of Good Governance: ACS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani described the Right to

Information (RTI) Act as the cornerstone of good governance emphasizing that the law bridges

the gap between the government and the public, and safeguard citizens’ right

to access information.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day training workshop titled "Transparency and the Right to Information Act" organized by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), as chief guest.

The workshop was attended by Special Secretaries of Departments of South Punjab and heads of various institutions. PILDAT’s Senior Project Manager Faheem Khan was also present.

Rabbani underscored the significance of the effective implementation of the RTI Act.

He remarked, “Transparency is not merely about adherence to rules but also about fostering a culture of openness, accountability,

and trust.” He further stated that transparency builds trust and leads to better decision-making.

The additional chief secretary urged participants to apply the knowledge gained during the workshop

within their respective departments to practically ensure transparency. He also appreciated the

efforts of PILDAT and its president Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, for their dedication to promoting

transparency and good governance in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed certificates among the workshop participants.

