Right To Information Corner Stone Of Good Governance: ACS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani described the Right to
Information (RTI) Act as the cornerstone of good governance emphasizing that the law bridges
the gap between the government and the public, and safeguard citizens’ right
to access information.
He was addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day training workshop titled "Transparency and the Right to Information Act" organized by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), as chief guest.
The workshop was attended by Special Secretaries of Departments of South Punjab and heads of various institutions. PILDAT’s Senior Project Manager Faheem Khan was also present.
Rabbani underscored the significance of the effective implementation of the RTI Act.
He remarked, “Transparency is not merely about adherence to rules but also about fostering a culture of openness, accountability,
and trust.” He further stated that transparency builds trust and leads to better decision-making.
The additional chief secretary urged participants to apply the knowledge gained during the workshop
within their respective departments to practically ensure transparency. He also appreciated the
efforts of PILDAT and its president Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, for their dedication to promoting
transparency and good governance in Pakistan.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed certificates among the workshop participants.
Recent Stories
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
815 beggars arrested during current month1 minute ago
-
Six drug peddlers rounded up with 17 kg charras1 minute ago
-
KP CM takes important decisions about food safety1 minute ago
-
Right to information corner stone of good governance: ACS1 minute ago
-
SACM visits Gulshan-e-Ravi College, review facilities1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers 138 kg drugs in 7 operations2 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony held in DG Khan2 minutes ago
-
HEC revamps home economics curricula to enhance academic and industry relevance2 minutes ago
-
DC Jamshoro visits shrine to review preparations for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's annual urs2 minutes ago
-
Ministry launches first Hajj training workshop at Haji Camp Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Senior minister visits Lahore Museum12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest kite supplier with over 5000 kites12 minutes ago