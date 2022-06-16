Right to Information enables masses to obtain access under law: CS RTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Right to Public Service (RTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan Thursday said that providing complete facilities to the citizens was no less than a challenge for any government.

Moreover, the gradual improvement and monitoring of the delivery of services were very important.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the performance of service departments held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, by the Right to Public Service Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Saleem Khan further said that the Right to Service was a step taken by the government which was made an autonomous institution.

On the occasion, DMORTS gave a multimedia briefing on the performance of the organization to the participants and informed them about the aims and objectives of RTPS.

He said that it was started in 2014 in which various departments were gradually involved in service delivery.

At the end of the ceremony, Saleem Khan also presented an award to Deputy Commissioner, Batgram, Ashfaq Khan for his outstanding services.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Fazal Wahid and officers of other allied departments including Revenue, Excise, Police, education, Health, Tehsil Khatib Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Forest, Local Government, Zakat, NADRA, Passport and other departments.