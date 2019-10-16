UrduPoint.com
Right To Protest Cannot Be Abolished By Any Court Of World: CJ IHC

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:19 PM

Right to protest cannot be abolished by any court of world: CJ IHC

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has remarked that there is a right to protest against policies not against democratic government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has remarked that there is a right to protest against policies not against democratic government.Chief Justice Athar Minallah further remarked " protest is a fundamental right of every citizen which cannot be abolished.IHC chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed these remarks during course of hearing of a petitions filed by a local lawyer against Dharna by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman Wednesday.Chief Justice inquired from the counsel what your request in this plea is.

The petitioner said that Maulana has announced Azadi March against government which should be banned.Chief Justice inquired " do you want to say that he has no right to protest.

Citizens have right to protest against policies not against democratic government.Any court of world cannot abolish right to protest, CJ added.He observed the local administrative has to protect the rights of the other citizens.CJ has ordered to hear these two petitions after clubbing them.

