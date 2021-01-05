UrduPoint.com
Right To Self-determination Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:35 PM

Right to self-determination Day observed

"Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination," said Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :"Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination," said Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan.

The Minister called upon the international community for a peaceful settlement of the disputed territory in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste but would definitely bring positive results.

He said that India has not missed any opportunity to deny and oppress the right of Kashmiris to self-determination in every era but the lockdown in Kashmir since August 5, 2019 also suppressed the Kashmiri people's freedom of speech.

Pakistan's desire to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute through dialogue and negotiation should not be considered as our weakness at all, he added.

He said that separatist movements were going on all over India against India's aggressive attitude.

He further said that the international community should take notice of the worst atrocities and gross human rights violations by the Indian army in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

