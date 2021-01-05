UrduPoint.com
Right To Self Determination Day Observed In Hazara Division

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A rally was organized to commemorate right to self determination day in district Kolai Pallas to highlight the struggle of Kashmiri people for the right of self-determination.

Despite rainy weather, the rally was started from Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) hall and culminated at Pallas Bazar led by DC Kolai Palis, AAC Sher Dil, Moulana Ahmed Ali while hundreds of people from all walks of life were present.

While addressing the rally DC Kolai Palis said that the 5th of January reinforced commitments to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Kashmir as on this day, in 1949.

He further said that the UN made a commitment to the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN.

The participants chanted slogans against the atrocities constantly being inflicted on the Kashmiri people by Indian armed forces.

In Upper Kohistan a rally was also organized by the district administration which was led by Additional AC Ishtiaq Sultan, Additional AC Fiaz Ahmad Qureshi, Malik Hijab notable of Dassu, Sub Registered Liaqat Ali Khan, and DSP HQ Iftekhar Ahmad.

The rally started from China Bridge KKH and culminated at Dassu.

While addressing the rally the speaker expressed whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Speakers said that Indian forces were using rape, pellet guns, and mass burials to suppress the ingenious freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against Indian occupation.

They said that this day reminds the international community, especially the UN, of the imperative of honouring its commitment towards the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Similarly, in Lower Kohistan, a conference was organized at DC Office Pattan where besides others Additional DC Saleem Khan said that Kashmir is the longest pending dispute on the UN agenda, which needs the attention of the international community for its resolution at the earliest.

At the occasion, AC Moin Ud Din Khatak, Molana Kareem Dad and Molana Dildar Ahmad were also present.

