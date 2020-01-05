Right to self determination day observed to show solidarity with Kashmiri people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the right to self determination Day was observed in Hyderabad on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their struggle for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this connection, a rally led by Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch was taken out from commissioner office at Shahbaz Building to General Post office Thandi Sarak.

Addressing the rally, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch said that India had crossed all the limits of cruelty on innocent Kashmiris for curbing their freedom movement.

He said now the international community was witnessing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir with criminal silence.

He said Modi government's new bill made it clear that Indian government wanted to target Muslims only,he said and added that observing right of self determination day was aimed to draw the attention of the world community to the plight of the innocent Kashmiri people under India's brutal occupation as well as to show the dirty face of India to the world.

A large number of officers and employees of Revenue, education, Police, Information, social welfare departments, scouts NGOs and people from civil society participated the rally.