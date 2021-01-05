UrduPoint.com
Right To Self-determination Day: Rally Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The district government Tuesday held a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the 'Kashmiris Right to Self-Determination Day'.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry and District Commissioner Mudassir Riaz led the rally, which was taken out from the DC Office here. The officials from the DC office besides a large number of people participated in the rally.

The participants in the rally demanded the right to self-determination for Kashmiris and end to the prolonged lockdown in the India-held region.

They said that international community should get the held-Kashmir's long-drawn-out siege lifted, to the relief of the residents.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Mudassir Riaz condemned human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir and said Pakistanis stood with Kashmiris in their fight for their right to self-determination.

Condemning Indian atrocities in the occupied valley, he demanded implementation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

