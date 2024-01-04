Right to Self determination Day to be observed on Jan 5

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK ) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Jan, 2024) Calling for implementation of UN resolutions for early settlement of the Kashmir dispute, Kashmiris on both sides and other Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world are all set to observe the right of self-determination day on January 5 (Friday) with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches with full vigor till the achievement of their legitimate right of self-determination through implementation of the U.N. resolutions without further delay.

The day is observed every year by Jammu and Kashmir people to invite the attention of the international community and the United Nations towards the early grant of the right to self-determination to Kashmir through the implementation of the historic resolutions on Kashmir passed this day (January 5) in 1949 by the Security Council of the UNO.

Adequate arrangements have been made in Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the day to be followed by mass public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions, in all ten district headquarters of the liberated territory as the hallmark of the day. The special meetings to be held to mark the day would highlight the importance of early grant of the right of self-determination to Jammu and Kashmir people, which has been suppressed and denied by India for over seven decades.

This year too, the right of self-determination day is being observed when India, by openly violating and denying all international norms and commitments, abrogated the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through scrapping Articles 370 and 35-A of her own constitution. Since August 5, 2019, sinister forces have taken action by turning the entire illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir state into the world’s largest prison since the above bleak day in the history of the disputed Himalayan state.

Addressing the scheduled Right to Self-Determination Day rallies, speakers would reiterate Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (the Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for the right to self-determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

They would particularly highlight the reality with the earnest demand for the early grant of the birth right of self-determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which has been denied by India for over 71 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

The right of self-determination day reiterates the long-cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birthright to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally acknowledged U.N. resolutions.

“It would be once again declared by the Kashmiris before the world, through the special day long special meetings at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world that the Kashmir problem should be resolved only in accordance with the United Nations resolutions – and no solution of the lingering global dispute sans the aspirations of the Kashmiris would be acceptable to them (Jammu Kashmir people)”, said one of the one of the organizers, engaged in hosting the scheduled special meetings to be held on January 5 to observe the right of self determination Day in Mirpur with great enthusiasm to remind UNO of its due responsibility of implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir.

Talking to APP here Thursday, he said that participants in the scheduled rally will reiterate Kashmiris longstanding demand for the early settlement of the Kashmir issue according to their wishes. He said that since Kashmiris were the basic and actual party to the Kashmir issue, this reality could not be ignored.

In Mirpur, a big Right of Self-Determination Day rally of people of all walks of life will be held at District Court premises on Friday morning. The procession will be taken out, which will later converge into the special ceremony at the central Shaheed Chowk.

Speakers will highlight the exceptional significance of the day-long call for early grant of the right of self-determination to Jammu and Kashmir people in the backdrop of the Jammu and Kashmir freedom struggle.