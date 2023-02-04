UrduPoint.com

Right To Self-determination Only Solution To Kashmir Dispute: Governor Tessori

February 04, 2023

Right to self-determination only solution to Kashmir dispute: Governor Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that Kashmiri people's right to self-determination under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions was the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In a message in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, which will be observed tomorrow, he said that 75 years had gone by, "but Kashmir to this day remains illegally occupied by India." He said that Indian armed forces were brutally torturing the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"The IIOJK has become the largest prison of the world", the governor added.

He demanded of the world to raise its voice against Indian brutality. He said that Kashmiri brothers and sisters had continued to challenge the brutality of India and they had been struggling for their right to self-determination.

Tessori said that Indian oppression and brutality would end one day, and Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris in their just cause.

