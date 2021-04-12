UrduPoint.com
Rights Activist IA Rehman Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:12 PM

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

The political leaders, journalists and rights activists have expressed sorrow over demise of Ibn-e-Abdur Rehman known as IA Rehman.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) Human rights activist and journalist Ibn-e-Abdur Rehman who is known as IA Rehman passed away. He was 90 year old.

IA Rehman was a columnist for the daily Dawn and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). He was born in Sept 1930 in Haryana, British India which was now part of India.

He was rights activist, distinguished Lahore-based journalist and was involved with journalism for more than 65 years. He also served as the editor-in-chief of Pakistan Times from 1988 and 1990 during his career.

IA Rehman also served as the executive editor of Weekly Viewpoint during Ziaul Haq era from 1978 to 88. He had written three books including Jinnah as a parliamentarian (co-editor), Arts and Crafts of Pakistan and Pakistan under Siege, a collection of his own columns.

He also worked as director of HRCP for two decades and was also the group’s secretary general till Dec 31st, 20216.

Political leaders and rights activists expressed sorrow over his demise and lauded his role as a journalist and human rights activist.

