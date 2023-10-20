Open Menu

Rights Activist Urges Parents To Embrace Awareness-parenting To Prevent Child Violence

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Rights activist urges parents to embrace awareness-parenting to prevent child violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Child rights activist Bushra Iqbal on Friday called on parents to nurture their children well in order to prevent them from resorting to violence and secure a brighter future for them.

In an interview with ptv news, Iqbal highlighted the importance of quality time spent with children, both offline and online, in today's rapidly changing world.

She noted that children are facing a multitude of threats, and their emotional health is particularly vulnerable in the face of these challenges.

Iqbal expressed concern about the growing trend of children being neglected in favour of screen time, stressing the importance of physical activity and social interaction for children's mental health.

The activist also advised parents to use online safety tools to restrict their children's access to inappropriate content.

She encouraged parents to keep their children busy with positive activities in order to prevent them from engaging in harmful behaviours.

Iqbal emphasized that parents play a pivotal role in their children's lives and that they are responsible for their children's physical, psychological, social, intellectual, spiritual, and emotional well-being.

She stressed that parents should look at their children in the best possible way if they want them to become valuable members of society.

"Parents should know that they are responsible for the upbringing of their children," said Iqbal urging parents to take their parenting responsibilities seriously and to make a concerted effort to nurture them into responsible individuals.

Related Topics

World From Best PTV

Recent Stories

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

14 minutes ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

1 hour ago
ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

3 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan