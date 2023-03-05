UrduPoint.com

Rights Activist Warns Against Holding G-20 Summit In India Or Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Rights activist warns against holding G-20 Summit in India or Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Prominent human rights activist and Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani expressed concern over the possibility of India hosting the G-20 summit, saying that it would be tantamount to whitewashing the human rights abuses committed by the Indian government.

Wani referred to the rising communalism, intolerance, and xenophobia within Indian society, and urged G-20 countries not to sacrifice human rights for economic interests.

He stated that holding the G-20 summit in India, or any meeting in Indian Illegally Held Occupied Kashmir, would only serve to whitewash the crimes committed against Kashmiris and minorities in India by the BJP government.

Wani highlighted India's poor human rights record and called on G-20 leaders to publicly condemn the Indian government's discriminatory policies.

He warned that silence on the issue of Kashmir would embolden the Modi-led regime to continue its brutal repression in the occupied territory and aggression against minorities in India.

The G-20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union, which collectively represent around 90% of the world's gross domestic product and two-thirds of its population.

The G-20 summit is a major global event, and hosting it is considered a matter of prestige for the host country.

