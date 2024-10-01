Open Menu

Rights, Civil Society Activists Support Constitutional Court Proposal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Rights, civil society activists support Constitutional Court proposal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Human rights activists, civil society representatives and politicians termed the establishment of the Constitutional Court an indispensable to maintain the balance of power among all state institutions.

Lawyers' representatives, civil society and human rights activists attended the discussion organized by Human Rights Cell of Pakistan People's Party at Sindh Assembly's committee room here Tuesday.

Provincial president PPP Sindh Nisar Khuhro while presiding over the program, said like Federal Shariat Court, Constitutional Court should be established to resolve constitutional issues of the country. He said PPP wants supremacy of Parliament and the Constitution and it was against the judicial activism.

The establishment of the Constitutional Court will reduce the pressure of cases on the Supreme Court and the highest court would function in a better way, Nisar Khuhro maintained.

All provinces should have an equal representation in the proposed Constitutional Court so that every province could approach the court for their constitutional rights, Nisar Khuhro added.

He expressed the hope that like 18th Amendment, the 26th Amendment of the Constitution would be passed with consensus.

MNA Dr Nafisa Shah said that there must be ballance of power among Parliament, Judiciary and the Executive and Pakistan People's Party wants to make judiciary uncontroversial by establishing Constitutional Court in the country.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Malaika Raza advocate, Barrister Zameer Ghumro, Anis Haroon and others also supported the proposal of establishment of Constitutional Court in the country.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Supreme Court Parliament Civil Society All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

3 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

3 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

6 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

6 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan