Rights, civil society activists support Constitutional Court proposal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Human rights activists, civil society representatives and politicians termed the establishment of the Constitutional Court an indispensable to maintain the balance of power among all state institutions.

Lawyers' representatives, civil society and human rights activists attended the discussion organized by Human Rights Cell of Pakistan People's Party at Sindh Assembly's committee room here Tuesday.

Provincial president PPP Sindh Nisar Khuhro while presiding over the program, said like Federal Shariat Court, Constitutional Court should be established to resolve constitutional issues of the country. He said PPP wants supremacy of Parliament and the Constitution and it was against the judicial activism.

The establishment of the Constitutional Court will reduce the pressure of cases on the Supreme Court and the highest court would function in a better way, Nisar Khuhro maintained.

All provinces should have an equal representation in the proposed Constitutional Court so that every province could approach the court for their constitutional rights, Nisar Khuhro added.

He expressed the hope that like 18th Amendment, the 26th Amendment of the Constitution would be passed with consensus.

MNA Dr Nafisa Shah said that there must be ballance of power among Parliament, Judiciary and the Executive and Pakistan People's Party wants to make judiciary uncontroversial by establishing Constitutional Court in the country.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Malaika Raza advocate, Barrister Zameer Ghumro, Anis Haroon and others also supported the proposal of establishment of Constitutional Court in the country.