Rights given to women by Islam cannot be imagined in West: Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that the rights given to women by the religion of islam could not be imagined in the West.

In her statement issued here, she said that women in the society are facing various problems for which we have to make comprehensive policy at every level and take steps to implement them.

She said that we believe in democratic values and the focus of our politics is the welfare of the people and the same rapid development.

She noted that country needs a strong and stable political and economic system at this time, for us, Pakistan's interests should come first and promoting constructive,

Positive and tolerant politics away from the politics of anarchy and chaos is the need of the hour, she added.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistani women especially women of Balochistan are knowledgeable, brave and educated and are playing their role in every section of society including politics.

She said that women are an important part of the society and a lot of work is being done for the rights of women in Balochistan.