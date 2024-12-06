Rights Given To Women By Islam Cannot Be Imagined In West: Samina
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that the rights given to women by the religion of islam could not be imagined in the West.
In her statement issued here, she said that women in the society are facing various problems for which we have to make comprehensive policy at every level and take steps to implement them.
She said that we believe in democratic values and the focus of our politics is the welfare of the people and the same rapid development.
She noted that country needs a strong and stable political and economic system at this time, for us, Pakistan's interests should come first and promoting constructive,
Positive and tolerant politics away from the politics of anarchy and chaos is the need of the hour, she added.
Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistani women especially women of Balochistan are knowledgeable, brave and educated and are playing their role in every section of society including politics.
She said that women are an important part of the society and a lot of work is being done for the rights of women in Balochistan.
Recent Stories
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTO reviews facilities at Soan Garden Khidmat Markaz1 minute ago
-
KP government prioritising health and education despite challenges: Advisor Health KP1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt focused on capacity building to combat infectious diseases: Kh Salman11 minutes ago
-
01 killed in Korangi bus accident11 minutes ago
-
AC takes action against encroachments11 minutes ago
-
Police report 40pc decline in crime rate in 11 months11 minutes ago
-
Public grievance redressal is top priority: IGP11 minutes ago
-
Grand Jirga agrees on cease-fire in Kurram11 minutes ago
-
IHC stops police from arresting Ali Bokhari11 minutes ago
-
Funds released for local elected bodies11 minutes ago
-
KP LUBCC approves master plans for seven more cities11 minutes ago
-
Total 188 cases registered against PTI founder across country12 minutes ago