Open Menu

Rights Given To Women By Islam Cannot Be Imagined In West: Samina

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Rights given to women by Islam cannot be imagined in West: Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that the rights given to women by the religion of islam could not be imagined in the West.

In her statement issued here, she said that women in the society are facing various problems for which we have to make comprehensive policy at every level and take steps to implement them.

She said that we believe in democratic values and the focus of our politics is the welfare of the people and the same rapid development.

She noted that country needs a strong and stable political and economic system at this time, for us, Pakistan's interests should come first and promoting constructive,

Positive and tolerant politics away from the politics of anarchy and chaos is the need of the hour, she added.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistani women especially women of Balochistan are knowledgeable, brave and educated and are playing their role in every section of society including politics.

She said that women are an important part of the society and a lot of work is being done for the rights of women in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Balochistan Same Women From

Recent Stories

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 20 ..

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again

14 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

1 hour ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

2 hours ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

2 hours ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

2 hours ago
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

10 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

19 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

19 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan