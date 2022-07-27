UrduPoint.com

Rights Given To Women By Islam Can't Even Be Imagined In The West: Senator Samina Zehri

Published July 27, 2022

Central vice president of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday said that the rights given to women by Islam cannot be imagined in the West

She thanked the party's central president and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the party leaders for electing her as the vice president of BAP, said a statement issued here.

"I thank all the party leaders and workers who elected me for this important position and entrusted me with this important responsibility. I will try to fulfill the expectations of the party and the people of Balochistan by trying to do my best for the interests of the people", she said.

She said that BAP believed in democratic values and the focus of our politics is the welfare of the people and rapid development of the country, especially Balochistan and a strong and stable political and economic system is needed at this time.

Interests of Pakistan should come first and our party is ready to play an effective role through understanding to moderate the political temperature, she added.

Samina Zehri maintained that Pakistani women, especially the women of Balochistan, are knowledgeable, courageous and educated and are playing their role in every section of society including politics.

Women are an important part of the society and a lot of work is being done for their rights she said adding that a society can never progress without the active participation of women.

It is indispensable to provide opportunities for the welfare and development of half of the population of Pakistan and steps have to be taken to implement them.

Protection of women's rights has been guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan, she noted.

Senator Samina Zehri said that no steps were being taken to empower and protect women. She added that Pakistan, being an Islamic country gives respect to women as part of our social and religious values and women are allowed to raise their voice for their legitimate rights while living in Islamic values.

