Rights Ministry Trying To Ensure Implementation Of Existing Laws

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights is striving hard to ensure effective implementation of laws besides creating new avenues for the aggrieved citizens to redress their complaints regarding rights.

One of the steps taken in that regard set up the toll free helpline 1099, on which some 380,000 calls had received so far, a ministry official told APP on Thursday.

The official said the helpline had helped the victims of human right violations to access legal recourse. Around 36,000 callers had been provided free legal advice and were referred to the departments concerned for redressal of their complaints, she added.

She said during the past decade, the ministry had taken many initiatives to protect human right abuses, violence, exploitation and neglect. One stop protection shelters were set up in every province to provide treatment, care and support for vulnerable persons, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

