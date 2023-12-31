Rights of all monitories to be protected at all cost: Mayor Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) City Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar Advocate on Sunday said that Pakistan is a peaceful country where people belonging to all faiths and religions are living in harmony and all rights are fully available to them.

The local government is serious about the immediate solution of problems faced by the minorities at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony with the Christian community in the local church organized by the non-governmental organization SDO. Pastor Samuel Joseph, Organization President Muhammad Arif, Minority Tehsil Councilor Zubair Yaqoob, Ashok Kapur and Cantt Member Michael Andreas also addressed the ceremony while Nighat Seema, Maulana Inayat-ur-Rehman, Namdar Khan, from the civil society, also addressed the ceremony.

While Atiqur Rehman, Sajjad Saleem, Atif Khan and others also participated. Gifts were also given to the children during the ceremony.

Mayar said that generally in Pakistan, followers of all faiths including Muslims, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs are living together peacefully. On the occasion of Christmas, the Christian community also offered special prayers for the country's development and prosperity.