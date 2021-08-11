Rights of disabled people to be protected at any cost: SACM

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to CM on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon said that the rights of the differently abled persons would be protected at any cost as Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was taking personal interest in this regard

This he said during an introductory meeting of officers of DEPD held here at his office on Wednesday.

Director General, Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, all regional directors from Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana were also present.

SACM told the officers that CM had special interest for the improvements of this department.

He further said that he would visit himself all Institutes and centers soon and for the protection of the rights of the differently abled persons, we must take all stakeholders on board.

He said there was a need to change mindset on differently abled persons and we were also trying to make them an effective part of the society.

Memon urged upon the regional directors to make all vocational training and rehabilitation centres more functional added that all possible resources would be provided to these institutions so that they might give better results.

