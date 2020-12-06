UrduPoint.com
Rights Of Every Animal, Bird Must Be Protected: Dr Ramesh Kumar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) and Patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, has stressed that rights of every animal and bird across the country must be protected.

During a social media live session, he said, "There is a dire need for legislation to bring all zoos across the country in line with the international standards". He was expressing his views to acknowledge the success of Free Kaavan movement.

"The tireless struggle of all activists for freeing Kaavan is indeed remarkable and a big achievement," he stated adding that Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Honorable Athar Minallah deserves a tribute for issuing orders to release the poor animals.

The parliamentarian, who also heads Pakistan Hindu Council, emphasized that the teachings of all religions, including Hindusism, have specially instructed to treat innocent animals with compassion and kindness. "islam counts animals among the creatures of God who are living according to the laws of nature," he said, The last Holy Prophet (PBUH) also urged that people treat animals with love, kindness and great care, Dr Ramesh further expressed.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, while answering a question during the live session, also quoted the golden words of Mahatma Gandhi as, "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." "We must understand that today, in the 21st century, the concepts regarding zoos have entirely changed," Dr Ramesh said. He was of the view that world's best universities are now producing graduates with degrees in animal welfare and zoo management.

He further informed that many countries, such as South Africa, are introducingeco-friendly tourism where people can enjoy wildlife in a friendly way.

In concluding remarks, he emphasized that being a good human being, it is our moral responsibility to feel the pain of innocent animals.

