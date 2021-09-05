UrduPoint.com

Rights Of Journalists Being Ensured In PMDA: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Rights of journalists being ensured in PMDA: Fawad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that rights of journalists were being ensured in Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

He said this while talking to a delegation of journalists led by Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, which met him here.

The minister said that journalists and media workers would be included in Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Naya Pakistan Housing Project" and they would be provided five and ten Marla apartments.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that a commission was being formed for the redressal of complaints related to the media, adding that representatives of journalist organizations and prominent personalities would be part of the commission.

Journalist organizations should play their role for stoppage of incorrect news and disseminationof right information, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Sunday Media Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces ‘The Principles of the 50’ to pa ..

UAE announces ‘The Principles of the 50’ to pave economic, political and dev ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

3 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.