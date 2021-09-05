Rights of journalists being ensured in PMDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that rights of journalists are being ensured in Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

He said this while talking to a delegation of journalists which met him here on Sunday. The delegation was led by Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari. The minister said that journalists and media workers would be included in Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan Housing Project' and they would be provided five and ten marlas apartments.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said a commission was being formed to oversee PMDA, adding that representatives of journalist organizations and prominent personalities would be part of the commission.

Journalist organizations should play their role for stoppage of incorrect news and dissemination of right information, he added.

Furthermore, the Minster added that Lahore Press Club should come forward with their proposals for the proposed legislation on media. He opined that existing laws were updated in 2002 and were unable to meet the needs of media especially in the digital arena and PMDA would settle this issue.

The minister said that the federal government had given 14 points framework for the legislation and the media representative bodies were encouraged to give their input as the government believed in the democracy and free media was indispensable for the growth of a society.