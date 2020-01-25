Rights of miners protected through legislation: Information Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said the provincial government has made legislation for the protection of coal miners' rights and giving them needed facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said the provincial government has made legislation for the protection of coal miners' rights and giving them needed facilities.

Talking to a delegation of coal miners at his residence, he said the steps were being taken by the government to resolve the core issues confronted by coal miners.

He directed provincial secretary labor to compile a report after devising a comprehensive plan for provision of basic amenities of health, education to miners of Shangla.

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Central Miner Labor Federation, Ali Bash Khan and representatives of mine workers were also present on the occasion.