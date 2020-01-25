UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Of Miners Protected Through Legislation: Information Minister

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Rights of miners protected through legislation: Information Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said the provincial government has made legislation for the protection of coal miners' rights and giving them needed facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said the provincial government has made legislation for the protection of coal miners' rights and giving them needed facilities.

Talking to a delegation of coal miners at his residence, he said the steps were being taken by the government to resolve the core issues confronted by coal miners.

He directed provincial secretary labor to compile a report after devising a comprehensive plan for provision of basic amenities of health, education to miners of Shangla.

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Central Miner Labor Federation, Ali Bash Khan and representatives of mine workers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Education Shangla Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

7 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

7 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.